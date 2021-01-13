'Jeopardy!' Announces that Bill Whitaker & Mayim Bialik Will Guest Host the Game Show

Journalist Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes' Bill Whitaker, and The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik will all take to the lectern on Jeopardy!', executive producer Mike Richards announced January 13. (Rodgers, who won Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015, spilled the beans about the gig on January 12.)

The "Greatest of All Time" Ken Jennings was the first to take on the gig, following the airing of Alek Trebek's final episode, taped shortly before his death in November 2020.

As part of their appearances, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice, equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during their time as guest host.

"Alex was a legend, revered by all of us," Richards said. "I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show."

Richards will also be guest hosting for two weeks after Jennings' run ends to keep new episodes going as the guest hosts get ready to step behind the lectern. Additional guest hosts will be announced at a later date. There is no word yet on when a full-time replacement will be revealed.

