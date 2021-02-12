Meet the Fresh Faces Behind ‘Young Rock’s 3 Dwayne Johnsons

Professional wrestling legend. Actor. All-around cultural icon. They don’t come much bigger than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and the new sitcom, Young Rock, based on his life features three fictionalized versions of his early years.

The real Johnson (above) also appears in each episode as himself in 2032, looking back on what he calls “very defining times.”

AGE 10: Rambunctious

Growing up in a family of pro wrestlers (his idols), Dwayne (Adrian Groulx), aka “Dewey,” knows a thing or two about how the sport works. “He’s a curious kid who likes to get in there and mix it up,” says cocreator and exec producer Nahnatchka Khan. Among his priorities in 1982: seeing E.T.

AGE 15: Full of Bravado

At high school in 1987, Dwayne (Bradley Constant) is already the size of his wrestler dad, Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson)! “He’s all charm and insecurity,” Khan says. And heading for trouble: As a teen, Johnson was arrested multiple times. “Dwayne is searching for a new direction,” she adds.

AGE 18: Determined

This Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) is focused, says Khan. “He’s ready to prove himself on the football field at the University of Miami.” But it’s his resilience that defines the ’90s. When an injury threatens to derail his gridiron dreams, Dwayne must learn to pivot to a different vision of his future.

