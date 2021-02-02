Monday TV Ratings: Did '9-1-1' & 'Lone Star' Crossover Beat 'The Bachelor'?

The first official crossover event for 9-1-1 and its spinoff took place on the latter, Lone Star, on Monday, and while it ticked up in viewers (6.0 million) from last week, it hit a season low among adults 18-49 (0.8 rating).

The Bachelor won the night in that key demo (1.4), steady from last week, but the ABC reality series came in third to both 9-1-1 series in viewers (5.25 million, up from the previous episode).

Here's the breakdown for Monday, February 1, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):