Monday TV Ratings: Did '9-1-1' & 'Lone Star' Crossover Beat 'The Bachelor'?
The first official crossover event for 9-1-1 and its spinoff took place on the latter, Lone Star, on Monday, and while it ticked up in viewers (6.0 million) from last week, it hit a season low among adults 18-49 (0.8 rating).
The Bachelor won the night in that key demo (1.4), steady from last week, but the ABC reality series came in third to both 9-1-1 series in viewers (5.25 million, up from the previous episode).
Here's the breakdown for Monday, February 1, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|1.4
|5.5
|The Neighborhood (CBS)
|0.5
|4.2
|Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)
|0.6
|3.3
|9-1-1 (Fox)
|0.9
|6.5
|All American (CW)
|0.2
|700,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)
|0.4
|3.4
|9:00 p.m.
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|1.4
|5.0
|All Rise (CBS)
|0.3
|2.2
|The Wall (NBC)
|0.6
|3.2
|9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
|0.8
|6.0
|Batwoman (CW)
|0.1
|340,000
|10 p.m.
|The Good Doctor (ABC)
|0.4
|2.4
|Bull (CBS)
|0.2
|2.8
|Weakest Link (NBC)
|0.5
|3.0