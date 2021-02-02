Monday TV Ratings: Did '9-1-1' & 'Lone Star' Crossover Beat 'The Bachelor'?

Meredith Jacobs
911 Lone Star Crossover Crews Rescue Hen Owen
Jordin Althaus/FOX

The first official crossover event for 9-1-1 and its spinoff took place on the latter, Lone Star, on Monday, and while it ticked up in viewers (6.0 million) from last week, it hit a season low among adults 18-49 (0.8 rating).

The Bachelor won the night in that key demo (1.4), steady from last week, but the ABC reality series came in third to both 9-1-1 series in viewers (5.25 million, up from the previous episode).

Here's the breakdown for Monday, February 1, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.The Bachelor (ABC)1.45.5
The Neighborhood (CBS)0.54.2
Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)0.63.3
9-1-1 (Fox)0.96.5
All American (CW)0.2700,000
8:30 p.m.Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)0.43.4
9:00 p.m.The Bachelor (ABC)1.45.0
All Rise (CBS)0.32.2
The Wall (NBC)0.63.2
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)0.86.0
Batwoman (CW)0.1340,000
10 p.m.The Good Doctor (ABC)0.42.4
Bull (CBS)0.22.8
Weakest Link (NBC)0.53.0