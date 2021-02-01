Amazon's 'Solos' Anthology to Star Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway & More

Amazon Prime Video's newly announced Solos has an incredibly high-wattage list of stars attached.

Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. will all appear in the drama anthology series — premiering later this year — from showrunner David Weil. The seven-part series will have stories about isolation and yet how we're all connected through the human experience.

"I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all," Weil said in a statement.

Weil is also the creator of Amazon's controversial '70s-set Nazi hunting dramedy Hunters, starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino.

Weil also executive produces along with Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster. Pixie Wespiser is attached to the project as a producer. Directors for the season include Taylor-Johnson, Weil, Zach Braff, and Tiffany Johnson.