'The Resident': Are AJ & Mina About to Take a Major Step in Their Relationship? (VIDEO)

Drs. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) are finally together after dancing around their feelings, but exactly how fast are they going to go?

According to TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at the February 2 episode of The Resident, the answer may be "very," considering they just got together at the end of the Season 4 premiere.

After some fun banter — he says her driving is like that of "a hellion," she says his is "like a nun" — AJ and Mina exchange breakfast gifts: She got him his favorite donuts, he got her a breakfast burrito. "I do not hate this part of being in a relationship," she says.

"What can I do to make sure you stay this effusive?" he asks half jokingly. Watch the clip above for her answer.

In addition to Mina making a bold move with her visa about to expire, "Moving On and Mother Hens" sees the staff diagnosing a mother-daughter pair whose symptoms make it difficult to determine their conditions. Devon (Manish Dayal) gets an unexpected visit from his mother, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nic (Emily VanCamp) try to figure out how to tell everyone their big news, and an over-eager fan of Bell's (Bruce Greenwood) needs treatment at the hospital.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox