'90 Day Fiancé': The Ultimate Shake-Up (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 8, Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé.]

This week on 90 Day Fiancé, the truth comes out about Stephanie's affair, Brandon's manhood is put to the test, and Yara prepares for motherhood. There's a new wave of beginnings for these couples. Check out where we stand with each of these engaged pairs this week below.

Brandon & Julia: A Bargain With the Betty

Brandon sits down with his parents yet again to let them know that Julia has had enough of the farm. "Don't make a stupid decision," his father warns. Brandon plays the victim, and tells his mother Betty that the strain on his engagement is partially her fault. Of course Betty bursts into tears and begs Brandon to reconsider moving out.

"I wanted to be gaining a daughter rather than losing my son. You're my baby," she pleads. "The fact that she's making you choose between us and her...That just makes me so sad."

Betty bargains with Brandon and suggests he and Julia stay in the same bedroom at their home. Brandon later breaks the news to Julia and promises that she won't need to help out on the farm anymore either. "We short time try," she compromises.

Mike & Natalie: "Everyone Gets a Coke"

Our favorite cringe couple once again blatantly proves how wrong they are for each other. After Mike's mother (and Natalie's newfound ally) Trish leaves, it's back to Natalie's nagging. She demands a higher budget for their wedding, even teasing Mike that he can only afford soda for guests. There's a nice nod to Don Draper with a universal Coca-Cola slogan because why not? It's America, baby.

To Natalie, Mike has emotionally shut down since Trish departed, and Natalie finds herself being forced make arrangements for their nuptials on her own. Turns out Mike is putting off planning because he's unconvinced that Natalie is the one for him. "One minute she loves me, one minute she doesn't love me. I'm still trying to figure her out," he admits to the camera. "These are just kind of real concerns for me."

Yara & Jovi: 100% Ready

Yara announces her pregnancy to Jovi and his reaction is...how do we put this? Not normal. He is convinced that she is mistaken — or worse, lying. "I would love to be able to believe her. I trust her, I really do, but at the same time it's hard for me to believe that she gets to America and suddenly she's pregnant," he stresses.

Only after a digital test does he believe that they're expecting. Jovi apologizes, and the parents-to-be continue their rocky road to adulthood. They vow to try to be "100% ready" once the baby arrives.

Stephanie & Ryan: The Magic Show

In a shocking twist of events, Stephanie and Ryan did not have sex their first night back together. "You were complaining about your arm, your tummy," he reminds Stephanie, who is ready to rumble the following morning.

"Even if you banged me for two or three minutes, it's about the bonding at this point," she lectures. "I haven't seen you in 10 months so I wouldn't mind a quickie...I wasn't expecting a big magic show."

It seems the only real trick here will be a disappearing act after Stephanie at last confesses that she slept with Ryan's cousin Harris. She cries while Ryan sits there emotionless. Stephanie blames him for not being attentive enough to her, and while Ryan forgives her quickly, he says Harris is "dead to him."

Amira & Andrew: GO HOME!

Andrew is STILL at the resort in Mexico. To Amira, his vacation seems never-ending, much like her post-traumatic stress from being detained for three days. Andrew instead suggests that Amira try to travel again, this time to Serbia. "I'm not sure it's a safe country," Amira questions. She understandably just wants to stay home. Andrew should take a hint!

Rebecca & Zied: Crossing A Line

Zied is still settling into life in the U.S. He meets Rebecca's former private investigator business partner, who gives Zied a piece of her mind.

From inquiring about Zied's intentions to questioning why he's treating America "like a vacation," the confrontation moves both Rebecca and Zied to tears.

Tarik & Hazel: Back On the Market

The Virginia Beach-based couple struggle with the COVID-19 lockdowns. "Everything that we planned for the experience of our 90 days has been robbed," Tarik summarizes. Finally, production resumes and they can continue their search for a girlfriend on dating apps.

In a confessional, Hazel opens up about her bisexuality, citing her parents' anger and confusion surrounding her orientation. Tarik, however, is more concerned about jealousy within their relationship. "Having a girlfriend is always what I wanted but my relationship with Tarik is more important, so I just hope it feels different than the last time with Minty," Hazel confesses.

"Come to mama and come to papa," Tarik jokes once their dating profile is active.

Previews

This season, we see Hazel getting excited over her bachelorette party stripper, Mike denying Natalie her engagement ring (does she actually call off their wedding?!), and Zied informing Rebecca that he needs to marry her before Ramadan.

Plus, Yara struggles with Jovi's drinking and penchant for exotic dancers, while Brandon resents Julia for their new living arrangements. And Tarik Zooms with Minty? What is happening?!

Perhaps Stephanie says it best: "2020 can f**king eat my a**." Amen to that!

90 Day Fiancé,Sundays, 8/7c, TLC