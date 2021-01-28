'Walker' Star Lindsey Morgan on Being Back on Earth, & Working With Jared Padalecki (Video)

After seven years of messy, post-apocalyptic peril and time-jumping space drama, The 100's Lindsey Morgan is back on Earth and all cleaned up. Better yet, she's having a blast as Micki Ramirez, the pioneering Texas Ranger who has been partnered with Jared Padalecki's Walker on The CW's new series.

We recently chatted with the Houston-born actress (and recent TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites panelist) about her new gig, which she says spoke to her need for something a little more family-driven —even if it didn't come with as much kung-fu as she was hoping.

And of course, the matter of her crack-up of a costar is discussed as well.

Walker, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW.