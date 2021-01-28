'Walker' Star Lindsey Morgan on Being Back on Earth, & Working With Jared Padalecki (Video)
After seven years of messy, post-apocalyptic peril and time-jumping space drama, The 100's Lindsey Morgan is back on Earth and all cleaned up. Better yet, she's having a blast as Micki Ramirez, the pioneering Texas Ranger who has been partnered with Jared Padalecki's Walker on The CW's new series.
See Also
How 'Walker' Changed Jared Padalecki's Mind About Retiring After 'Supernatural' (VIDEO)
'Oh, Jensen will be on the show,' Padalecki guarantees of his 'Supernatural' costar.
We recently chatted with the Houston-born actress (and recent TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites panelist) about her new gig, which she says spoke to her need for something a little more family-driven —even if it didn't come with as much kung-fu as she was hoping.
And of course, the matter of her crack-up of a costar is discussed as well.
Walker, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW.