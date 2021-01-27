Maria Menounos Makes 'Wheel of Fortune' Confession to Vanna White (VIDEO)

Starstruck Maria Menounos, in this exclusive Celebrity Wheel of Fortune clip, reveals that she wanted to be Vanna White when she was younger.

The former Extra and E! News host, who competes on January 28 alongside Constance Zimmer and Yvette Nicole Brown, confesses to Vanna: "Growing up, I wanted to be you, Vanna, but I worked at Dunkin' Donuts so I used to practice being you...but with the doughnuts."

Maria then demonstrates how she would serve customers as if she were Vanna on Wheel of Fortune.

When Vanna suggests that she could fill in for her on the show, Maria bows down in appreciation, and Pat Sajak quips: "I think you've got your next gig!"

Watch the clip above to see how things go down.

Maria Menounos appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Thursday January 28, 8pm/7c