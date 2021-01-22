Robert Kirkman's 'Invincible' Now Has a Premiere Date at Amazon Prime (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video has announced Friday, March 26 as the premiere date for Robert Kirkman' Invincible series. It kicks off with its first three episodes.

The Walking Dead creator's adult animation series, taken from his Skybound/Image comic with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a 17-year-old whose father just happens to be the world's most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

When Mark begins to develop his own powers, he discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it appears.

The announcement about Invincible's premiere date was made by Kirkman during a livestream conversation hosted by Hector Navarro commemorating the anniversary of Invincible comic #1. Along with the premiere date, Amazon also unveiled an exclusive first look clip featuring Mark Grayson and his father Nolan Grayson (a.k.a. Omni-Man).

Joining Yeun and Simmons in the series as voice talent are Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Max Burkholder, and more.

Catch the sneak peek clip below, and don't miss the arrival of Invincible on Amazon Prime Video this March.

