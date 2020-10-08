'Invincible': Mark Grayson's Journey Begins in Robert Kirkman's New Series (VIDEO)

The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman is getting ready to introduce more characters to TV fans with the upcoming adult animated superhero series coming to Amazon Prime Video.

As part of the New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service released a teaser trailer for the eight-episode Invincible. The series will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2021.

"Son, kids your age think they're invincible, and it holds them back, makes them careless," Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) tells Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). "This is the beginning of a long journey for you, son. The thing is, you're different. You actually are" invincible. Watch the teaser below to see how their game of catch is much different from every other father and son's, fan-favorite characters, high-flying action, and much more.

Invincible, based on the Skybound/Image comic (which concluded in February 2018 after 15 years) by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, follows 17-year-old Mark, "who's just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man," the logline reads. "But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cast also includes Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Max Burkholder.

Invincible, Premiere, 2021, Amazon Prime Video