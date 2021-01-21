'Scandal's Kate Burton Brings 'Prodigal Son' to Etiquette School (PHOTO)

Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) is going to etiquette school!

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Kate Burton (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy) is appearing in Episode 5 (airing February 9) of Prodigal Son Season 2, and we have a sneak peek photo (below) of her guest spot.

Burton plays Sarah Windsor, described as elegance personified. She has been running an etiquette school for debutantes in New York City for decades. She is firmly convinced of the necessity of good manners as foundational to civilization and culture, and determined to continue her school despite terrible financial and personal setbacks.

In her episode, the aptly-titled "Bad Manners," Malcolm and Ainsley (Halston Sage) are both trying to find the killer behind so-called "Debutante Slayings," but his sister's persistence has him worried about her actual motive. (We're not surprised, given that Ainsley did kill Nicholas Endicott and after the first two episodes of the season, she still doesn't remember much of that night and accepts Malcolm's declaration he committed the violent act.)

Martin (Michael Sheen) may enjoy his daughter's passion — but he is a serial killer, so probably not the best judge of character — Jessica (Bellamy Young) thinks she and Ainsley should take a vacation. Plus, JT (Frank Harts) meets with his union rep to decide if he should file a complaint against the cop who discriminated against him.

"He's got a son on the way. He's got a family to think about. He doesn't want to lose his job," Harts told TV Insider about that dilemma. "At the same time, he does want to speak truth to power. It's a serious rock and a hard place."

How will Sarah Windsor be involved? Should we be wondering just what she may do to keep her school going? What we do know is we can't wait to see the scene teased in the photo below.

Among Burton's many TV credits are Homeland, Madam Secretary, This Is Us, and Veep.

Prodigal Son, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox