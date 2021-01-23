Edward Burns' 'Bridge and Tunnel' Debuts on Epix January 24 (VIDEO)

Edward Burns' new series Bridge and Tunnel, premiering January 24 on Epix, is a coming-of-age dramedy exploring the lives of six Long Island, New York, college graduates spending one last summer together before separating and embarking on careers.

It's a world Burns — whose credits on the show include creator, writer, producer and, yes, star (well, he plays a dad) — knows well. The actor and director grew up in Long Island in the 1980s, the same era in which the show is set.

The ensemble cast stars Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery) as Jimmy, Caitlin Stasey (Reign) as Jill, Gigi Zumbado (9-1-1) as Tammy, Jan Luis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why) as Mikey, Brian Muller (The Deuce) as Pags, and Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight) as Stacey.

In the first episode, “The Graduates,” Jimmy’s plans to work as a photographer for National Geographic magazine are in jeopardy when he hooks up with ex-girlfriend Jill.

“Like the characters in this, I didn’t have any connections to anyone in the film or TV business and it seemed like an impossible dream,” Burns recently told the New York Post. “But my mom and dad were both supportive. So that’s really the one part from my experience that I pulled — the idea that Jimmy is in a home where the impossible is embraced.”

Bridge and Tunnel, Premieres Sunday, January 24, 9/8c, Epix