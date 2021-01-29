Hot Home Theater: There's Never Been a Better Time to Be a Couch Potato

TV Insider's 32 reasons to love TV now Hot List includes jaw-dropping drama, sizzling costar chemistry and groundbreaking stars. Plus, puppies! Stay tuned for more of these must-read lists, which appear online through January 29.

Most of us haven't headed to a multiplex in quite a long time…and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. Because this year, the movies are coming to you.

Warner Bros. announced in December its entire 2021 theatrical film slate will also stream on HBO Max. That means you'll be able to catch major titles like the updated take on the classic cartoon Tom & Jerry (February 26), the monster mashup Godzilla vs. Kong (March 26), and the Keanu Reeves sci-fi epic The Matrix 4 (Dec. 21) without leaving your sofa…or shelling out extra cash.

But HBO Max is far from the only platform determined to turn us into couch potatoes by delivering would-be theatrical blockbusters to our homes.

Prime Video streams the long-awaited comedy sequel Coming 2 America (March 5) starring Eddie Murphy, and Netflix will premiere a staggering 70 original films this year, including the eerie mystery The Woman in the Window (premiere TBA), starring Amy Adams and Julianne Moore, and Don't Look Up (premiere TBA), with Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who warn the world of impending doom.

Now's a good time to stock up on popcorn!