Watch: Late Night Makes Way for President Biden (VIDEO)

After four years with monologues focused on Donald Trump, Late Night's TV personalities are making way for the Joe Biden administration.

On the eve of Biden's inauguration, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien, and Jimmy Kimmel prepared for the incoming president in their own unique ways. Below, a roundup of their coverage.

One of the night's catchiest moments was James Corden's Les Misérables parody of "One Day More." The song-and-dance routine features faces and voices from Broadway as they close the book on Trump's administration and make way for a new one.

Trevor Noah, with his usual sharp humor, looked at the intense security measures being taken around Biden's inauguration, drawing comparisons to past events and referencing the president-elect's love of trains.

Jimmy Fallon highlighted Donald Trump's farewell address in his monologue with some rat-a-tat jokes.

Jimmy Kimmel also went after Trump's farewell remarks, and his time in office, during a lengthy monologue.

Conan presented his own set of end credits for the Trump administration, offering a "peek" into what viewers might expect from the first family in the future.

Stephen Colbert both bid farewell to Trump and welcomed the Biden administration with his special inaugural playlist segment that may have had a hidden message within the titles.