Hot Soap: 'General Hospital's Double Wedding Doubles the Fireworks

Over the years on General Hospital, the residents of Port Charles have dealt with a serial killer, a mad scientist, and mob wars. So two couples tying the knot at the same time shouldn't be so outrageous. But then again, this is Port Charles!

Since it's a double wedding, Michael Easton, whose noble Dr. Hamilton Finn is set to marry intrepid WSB agent Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) alongside spunky executive Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and shifty publisher Peter August (Wes Ramsey), promises "double the fireworks."

But the pyrotechnics at this February event won't be the romantic kind. Hints head writer Dan O'Connor, "Years of secrets and lies are about to explode."

Indeed, Maxie may learn of Peter's past crimes, and the fact that Anna is actually Peter's aunt, not his mother, is likely to arise. Plus, teases O'Connor, "a wedding crasher will drop a bombshell on all in attendance." RSVP yes!

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC