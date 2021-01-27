Hot Topic: The Gutsy Stories of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17

TV Insider's 32 reasons to love TV now Hot List includes jaw-dropping drama, sizzling costar chemistry and groundbreaking stars. Plus, puppies! Stay tuned for more of these must-read lists, which appear online through January 29.

McDreamy returns! Dr. Meredith Grey clings to life! These surprising, gutsy stories are why we still crave a weekly dose of Grey's Anatomy, even in Season 17.

TV's longest-running primetime medical show hasn't shied away from covering the pandemic, with characters affected professionally and personally. In a bold move, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has been deathly ill with COVID for most of the season — last we saw her, she was placed on a ventilator. But in the midst of these harrowing moments came fan-pleasing twists.

In Meredith's fever dreams, she strolled on a beach, reconnecting with two beloved, long-dead characters: her husband, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), and her dear friend Dr. George O'Malley (T.R. Knight). Dempsey will be back for at least two more episodes, and exec producer Krista Vernoff says she hopes more faves will also appear.

Grey's Anatomy, Returns Thursday, March 11, 9/8c, ABC