'Peaky Blinders' to End With Season 6 — But a Movie Is Coming

Despite the recent news that Peaky Blinders will end after one more season, there's some good news: It will return as a film.

While the sixth season of the BBC hit period drama, which is on Netflix in the U.S., will be its last, creator and writer Steven Knight revealed to Deadline that the story of crime boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his family's rise to power in post-First World War Birmingham will continue on in a movie. It was the "plan from the beginning," he said.

Still, it does seem as if the series will wrap up in a satisfying way.

"Steve's scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013," executive producer Caryn Mandabach said in the final season announcement. And Tommy Bulfin, executive producer for the BBC, added, "Steve's scripts for series six are truly remarkable and provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans."

Peaky Blinders, Sixth and Final Season, TBA, Netflix