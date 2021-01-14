Disney+ Casts 'Andi Mack's Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Lead of 'Doogie Howser' Reboot

Disney+'s Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot is beginning to take shape as the streamer announced its lead actress via social media on January 14.

Andi Mack actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee will take on the role of Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha in the aptly titled Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.. The original '90s series about a teen doctor made Neil Patrick Harris a household name in the titular role.

Genius. Doctor. Teenager. Peyton Elizabeth Lee has been cast in the leading role as Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., an all-new #DisneyPlus Original Series. pic.twitter.com/tAmfXbkjvX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 14, 2021

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. was announced last year and is written and executive produced by Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off the Boat, How I Met Your Mother). This iteration is based out of modern-day Hawaii where Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha, a 16-year-old mixed race teen genius, is juggling a medical career with day-to-day adolescence.

Ordered for a 10 half-hour episode first season, the comedy also features Doogie's family, a spit-fire Irish mother who plays dual roles as her hospital supervisor, and her Hawaiian native father struggling to cope with his daughter's maturity.

See Also 'Doogie Howser' Reboot With a Female Lead Ordered to Series at Disney+ The titular character is a mixed race girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.

The original Doogie Howser, M.D. ran for four seasons on ABC from 1989 to 1993. Joining Kang as executive producers are Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. Dayna and Jesse Bochco will produce the project. Stay tuned for more news as Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. takes shape.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., TBA, Disney+