'Life Below Zero: Next Generation' Returns With the Hunters & Hunted (VIDEO)

Living in rural Alaska can be gorgeous and it can be terrifying. Just ask the cast members of Life Below Zero: Next Generation.

Johnny Rolfe, formerly working in a three-Michelin star restaurant in Chicago before making the move, joins the cast in the new episodes premiering on January 19, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the new trailer.

The Life Below Zero spinoff follows Alaskans who tried contemporary living but leave it behind for "a life of freedom in the brutal Alaskan wilderness." And as the cast highlights in the new sneak peek, life out there can "look like something out of a fairytale" and be absolutely "terrifying," especially once the weather turns.

Watch the video above to hear about the challenges, risks, constant battles, and more in the new episodes.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation premiered in fall 2020, and Johnny Rolfe (below, with his dog) is joining cast members Michael Manzo, Alex Javor, Kaleb and Brittany Rowland, and Chris and Jessi Morse. The series shines a light on the "growing dissatisfaction the current generation has with technology, which is ubiquitous in modern life," the synopsis explains. The individuals in Next Generation are less experienced than the original series as they learn how to survive in the harsh Arctic climate.

The franchise is produced by the BBC Studios' Los Angeles production unit for National Geographic.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 19, 8/7c, National Geographic