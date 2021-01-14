Wednesday TV Ratings: One Chicago Wins Night in Delayed 2021 Return

The One Chicago 2021 return may have been delayed a week, but Med, Fire, and P.D. topped the night in the key rating (among adults 18-49) and total viewers, with the medical drama winning overall (1.0 rating, 7.4 million viewers). They were all steady with their last outings (November 18) as well.

Elsewhere on the night, Fox's entertainment competitions, The Masked Dancer and Name That Tune, were steady with last week, while CBS' SEAL Team returned steady and S.W.A.T. was down from their December 16 episodes.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):