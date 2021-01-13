'WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany on How Their Characters 'Complete Each Other' (VIDEO)

Disney+'s wacky, mysterious WandaVision is nearly here, and the Marvel series, which reunites the MCU's romantically entangled Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) with deceased android Vision (Paul Bettany) for a trip through 20th-century American sitcoms, will make your head spin. In a good way.

We first see the seemingly normal and loving couple on a Dick Van Dyke Show-inspired black-and-white sitcom (which was actually shot in front of a live studio audience) struggling to fit into the bizarre town of Westview — but something is definitely off there. Have they been trapped in an alt-universe? Is this somehow connected to Wanda's reality-altering abilities from the Marvel comics? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, Olsen tells TV Insider that we'll see more of Wanda's abilities and plenty of growth from the Avenger. "I think of this show as [Wanda] really coming to terms with who she is, and the abilities she has, instead of resenting them," Olsen says. "She's been very conflicted."

Luckily, she'll have her beau, Vision (who disguises himself as human to pass through Westview), by her side as they face the twin challenges of fitting in and discovering what's really going on.

"The thing about Wanda and Vision, and why I think people love that relationship, is Wanda and Vision complete each other," says Bettany, who originally thought he was getting fired when Marvel pitched him the series. He adds: Wanda and Vision "meet at the best bits of themselves."

WandaVision, Series Premiere, Friday, January 15, Disney+