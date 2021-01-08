'WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany on the Love Story & Sitcom Homages

The wild WandaVision takes characters from Marvel's comics and movies and drops them in fictional sitcoms inspired by everything from The Dick Van Dyke Show to Modern Family.

The ever-changing show picks up after the events of the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, and reunites Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) with her love, android Vision (Paul Bettany). Although he died in 2018's Infinity War, here the couple find themselves alive, well…and living in comedic suburban bliss. Confused? So are the characters!

"The journey for both of them," says Bettany, "is finding out what the hell is going on."

While they may be mum on the plot that unfolds over six hours, the show's insiders preview a few of their influences.

The Golden Age

Director Matt Shaman calls The Dick Van Dyke Show the "chief inspiration" for WandaVision's foray into 1950s and '60s TV. Olsen says the cast and crew had "sitcom boot camp" and studied old episodes before shooting their black-and-white installment in front of a live studio audience.

The homage reveals developments for the couple: Wanda and Vision are married, with babies on the way! "It's very focused on their love story," head writer Jac Schaeffer says.

At one point, Wanda and Vision put on a magic show in a nod to "It's Magic," the 1965 Bewitched episode. "She's a magician's assistant, helping [Vision] but doing all the tricks for him and not letting the audience know," Olsen says. "It's a very funny, gaggy" moment. The actress explains that we'll see abilities in Wanda that were previously only seen in the comics. Wanda and Vision "progress to a different decade for a reason," she teases.

Gettin' Groovy

WandaVision takes another cue from '70s juggernaut The Brady Bunch, even putting together what Olsen calls "a big montage" of the show's iconic heads-in-squares opening sequence. Adds Bettany, "I got to live out a lot of polyester fantasies! It was extraordinary."

Modern Times

Olsen says she enjoyed the "painfully sincere" '70s and '80s, but also the more cynical Modern Family–esque docu-comedy trend of the 2000s: "Those asides to the cameras—it was fun."

And, of course, it all eventually morphs into a "full-on action movie," says Bettany. We assume no laugh track for this part!

WandaVision, Series Premiere, Friday, January 15, Disney+