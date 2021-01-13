'The Price Is Right' Sneak Peek: How Well Does Adam DeVine Know Snacks? (VIDEO)

Come on down and see how Adam DeVine(The Righteous Gemstones) does on The Price Is Right as the CBS game show airs another primetime special on January 13.

The actor and comedian joins host Drew Carey, but how well does he know the costs of some common grocery items? One of the contestants is hoping the answer is "very," as TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek shows.

As the contestant guesses prices of a sports drink, bag of sugar, pizza-flavored Goldfish crackers, bacon bits, and Good Humor ice-cream bars down to the penny, she feels pretty certain about some. But for others, she defers to DeVine: "I don't eat those, what do you think?"

Watch the clip above to see how that strategy goes.

In DeVine's turn on The Price Is Right, as contestants are playing for prizes such as luxury cars and $100,000 in cash, he's playing for the charity Children's Miracle Network.

The Price Is Right at Night, Wednesday, January 13, 8/7c, CBS