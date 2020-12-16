'The Price Is Right' & 'Let's Make a Deal' After Dark: Primetime Specials Set for 2021

CBS has announced four more special primetime editions of game shows The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal.

Daytime hosts Drew Carey and Wayne Brady respectively, will also anchor the specials, which air throughout January. They'll also feature some famous contestants playing for charities.

Actor and comedian Adam Devine and entertainer Chris "Ludacris" Bridges participate on The Price Is Right at Night, with Devine in the first episode on Wednesday, January 6. Ludacris graces the stage for second episode on Wednesday, January 13.

Devine plays for the Children's Miracle Network, and Ludacris for the Ludacris Foundation.

A third and final The Price Is Right at Night primetime special airs Wednesday, January 27, with details about the celebrity guest yet to be announced.

On Monday, January 18, stars of CBS's Bob ♥ Abishola, Billy Gardell, and Folake Olowofoyeku compete on Let's Make a Deal Primetime for over $300,000 in cash and prizes; Brady is set to give away $21,000 to that episode's "Traders."

Already announced were two family-centered special episodes on December 22: The Price Is Right at Night and Let's Make a Deal Primetime are giving families a chance to play for prizes.

The Price Is Right at Night, Tuesday, December 22, 8/7c, CBS

Let's Make a Deal Prime Time, Tuesday, December 22, 9/8c, CBS

The Price Is Right at Night, Wednesday, January 6, 8/7c, CBS

The Price Is Right at Night, Wednesday, January 13, 8/7c, CBS

Let's Make a Deal Prime Time, Monday, January 18, 9/8c, CBS

The Price Is Right at Night, Wednesday, January 27, 8/7c, CBS