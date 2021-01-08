'Arrow' Spinoff 'Green Arrow and the Canaries' Is Not Moving Forward at the CW

Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) legacy as the Green Arrow won't live on in another series following his and Felicity Smoak's (Emily Bett Rickards) daughter, Mia (Katherine McNamara).

The penultimate episode of Arrow served as a backdoor pilot for the potential Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff, following Mia, Earth-2's Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) in the year 2040, but the CW is not moving forward with the project.

While Arrow, when it ended in January 2020, did close the chapters of Laurel and Dinah in the present-day, that backdoor pilot introduced quite a few questions about the future. In fact, one character's fate was very much unknown: Mia's brother William (Ben Lewis) was kidnapped at the end of it.

While Laurel time-traveled to the future, Dinah mysteriously woke up in 2040 one day, clearly a loose thread to be unraveled slowly if this had been picked up to series. Plus, why was Mia, who had picked up the Green Arrow mantle again after Laurel restored her pre-Crisis memories, labeled "the woman who failed Star City" in the future?

This doesn't mean that we won't see those characters again elsewhere in the Arrowverse. After all, David Ramsey (who played John Diggle/Spartan on Arrow), along with directing, is set to guest star on Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Maybe we'll see Mia, Laurel, or Dinah again in a similar capacity — and hopefully find out if William was ever rescued.