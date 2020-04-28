The Ladies of 'Arrow' Fly By to Talk Possible 'Green Arrow and the Canaries' Spinoff (VIDEO)

Even amid global health crisis, the kickass heroines of Arrow remain a bunch of straight shooters.

In advance of this week's release of Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season and Arrow: The Complete Series (both on Blu-ray & DVD), Katie Cassidy, Katherine McNamara and Juliana Harkavy gathered on Zoom (in the video above) to talk with us about the long-running CW hit, their favorite moments, and how it feels to be one of the few shows that got to wrap before the lockdown.

"I really feel for the productions that had to stop in the middle and have that anxiety," says Harkavy, who joined in Season 5 as Black Canary-to-be Dinah Drake. "We are so lucky."

Noting how "we don't even know what the industry is going to look like in a few months," McNamara (who played Oliver and Felicity's daughter Mia Smoak) echoed her gratitude that Arrow was able to end on its own terms. And all three shared their excitement that the backdoor pilot for a possible Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff had already aired during the final season — particularly the delightfully unfiltered Cassidy. Over the course of eight seasons, the original cast member's Laurel Lance went from a Star City assistant district attorney to Earth-2 meta-human villain Black Siren, while the actress added director to her resume.

Should the trio's series get the greenlight, Cassidy is ready to get back behind the camera. "[Bleep] yeah!" she exclaims, adding that, despite the current quarantine, there are still reasons to be happy out there. "Let's look forward to something positive."

And until we get the official word about the future of Canaries, fans of the Arrowverse have these DVD and Blu-ray releases to look forward to. Available starting April 28, the eighth and final season set features all 10 episodes, the show’s 2019 Comic-Con Panel (moderated by yours truly!), the broadcast special Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye, and deleted scenes.

A limited edition bonus disc featuring all five episodes of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover will be included exclusively on Blu-ray. The same goes for Arrow: The Complete Series, which packs all eight seasons and tons of bonus content. Both sets will also be available for digital download.

Now... how do we get in on that group text between Katie, Ruby Rose and Caity Lotz?

