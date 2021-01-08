'Men in Kilts' Sets Premiere Date & Takes Viewers on a Wild Ride in First Look (VIDEO)

The wait is finally over as Starz unveiled the full trailer and premiere date for its travel docuseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

Featuring Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, the eight-episode program will kick off Sunday, February 14. Men in Kilts tracks the actors as they roadtrip around Scotland, bringing viewers along for some jaw-dropping adventures highlighting food, history, culture, and more.

"We're going on the trip of a lifetime," Graham announces in the trailer as he rides alongside Sam in an RV. The duo take part in plenty of activities in the 2-minute teaser, tasting traditional cuisine, learning about music, dance, and more.

And don't forget the kilts! The guys don plenty of tartan in the preview which also features a look at some Highlander games. Outlander fans may have a little deja vu as well when Sam and Graham embody their characters Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie.

Check out the fun for yourself below, and don't miss Men in Kilts when it arrives this Valentine's Day on Starz.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 14, 8/7c, Starz