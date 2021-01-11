'Straight Up's Steve Austin Teases Season 2 Celebs Including Luke Combs, Tiffany Haddish & Brett Favre

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is back with another round of Straight Up Steve Austin on USA Network. The series follows the WWE Hall of Famer as he hangs out with celebrities including Luke Combs, Tiffany Haddish, and Ice-T, swaps stories, shares a meal or drink and, occasionally, partakes in an adrenaline-filled adventure.

“It’s all about the guest and having a good time,” Austin tells TV Insider. “I’m just trying to stay in the moment and be me. Whoever I’m talking with I just tell them let’s have a good time because if we’re not having a good time doing this, I’m probably doing a bad job.”

Due to COVID-19, the show's production was pushed from March to August; filming wrapped in November. Despite shooting in various locations, Austin found safety protocols were the constant.

“Everything was by the book,” he says. “Temperatures taken, masks worn, everyone is tested. When I got together with my guests, we were basically the only ones not wearing masks on set. The process was difficult at first, but like anything we’re going to be as careful as we can. With COVID, we got in our groove. We turned out some really good shows that I’m proud of.”

The season premiere features Austin’s trip to Nashville, where he links up with emerging country superstar Combs. “As soon as I knew I was going to meet Luke, I thought 'camouflage and mud.' So I took him mudding,” he says.

During a future episode, the admitted football junky enjoys spending time with NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre — and he teases that it went beyond just throwing a football around, and involves hunting.

Another future installment brings Austin together with Haddish in Marina del Rey.

“She is one of the most charismatic people I’ve ever met,” he says. “She's hilarious [and her] career is on fire. We went offshore boating with 2200 horsepower going 115 miles per hour. We then sat down, had some drinks and ate burgers while she told me her story.”

Austin also connects with a familiar face in Charlotte Flair, who he predicts “has the potential of going down as the greatest female wrestler in the history of the business.” The show provides him a chance to get to know her outside the WWE Universe.

“She was amazing and so much more than one of the greatest of all-time. She is a really cool woman with a great head on her shoulders," he says.

Other names on Austin’s impressive guest list include comedian Bert Kreischer, hip hop icon and actor Ice-T, comedian and actor Joel McHale, and Jackass prankster Steve-O. So pull up a seat, crack open a cold one and get ready for some straight up fun.

Straight Up Steve Austin premieres January 11, 11/10c, USA Network