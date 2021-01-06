'Punky Brewster': Peacock Unveils First Look at Revival Series (PHOTO)
Her pigtails are gone, but Punky Brewster is back!
Peacock is offering fans a first look at the cast of its 10-episode revival with a brand-new image (above)—and setting a return date of Thursday, February 25, on the streaming platform.
The bright young girl at the center of the original '80s sitcom is now grown up and raising a family of her own. Soleil Moon Frye reprises the titular role as Punky (real name: Penelope), who's struggling to get her life on track as a single mother of three young kids.
Amid the chaos, she'll meet Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a girl in the foster system who reminds Punky of her younger self. (She was raised by a foster dad, played by George Gaynes.) Best friend Cherie (Cherie Johnson) returns in this new adventure, which also includes Punky's ex-husband, Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.), and their three offspring, Diego (Noah Cottrell), Daniel (Oliver De Los Santos), and Hannah (Lauren Lindsey Donzis).
If you're in need of a refresher, Peacock is currently streaming all four seasons of the comedy fave ahead of Punky 2.0's full-season drop in February.
