‘Punky Brewster’ Revival Canceled by Peacock After Just One Season

The Punky Brewster revival is no more as Peacock has chosen not to renew the sitcom for a second season.

A sequel to the popular 1984 comedy of the same name, Punky Brewster saw Soleil Moon Frye reprising her titular role alongside fellow original series star Cherie Johnson. The show also starred Quinn Copeland, Lauren Lindsey Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, Noah Cottrell and Freddie Prinze Jr.

“Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone.”

The show was one of the first original series picked up by Peacock along with fellow NBC sitcom revival Saved By the Bell and the comedy series Rutherford Falls and Girls5Eva. Punky Brewster is the only one of the four comedy programs not to be renewed for a second season. It marks the streamer’s third series to last just a single season, following the cancellation of sci-fi drama Brave New World and late-night talk show Wilmore.

The original Punky Brewster ran for four seasons, two on NBC and two in first-run syndication. An animated spinoff series featuring the original cast launched in 1985 and ran for a total of 26 episodes.

Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock The Series) were behind the reboot, with Frye serving as executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon.

