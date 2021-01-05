2021 Grammys Reportedly Postponed Due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has affected another award show.

The Recording Academy has postponed the 2021 Grammys, originally scheduled for Sunday, January 31 (airing on CBS), Rolling Stone reports. The ceremony, with The Daily Show'sTrevor Noah as host, could now take place in March.

This news comes as the number of coronavirus cases has risen in the United States, and California especially has seen a surge. The show will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, though there were no plans for an in-person audience. Other than presenters and performers, everyone was likely appearing remotely.

Beyoncé leads all nominees with nine noms, while Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift each have six nominations, Brittany Howard has five, and John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, David Frost and Megan Thee Stallion all received four.

This is far from the first award show to be postponed or affected by the pandemic. The Primetime and Daytime Emmys both had virtual elements (the latter was completely remote, while some appeared in person for the former). The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were postponed to March 14, while the 2021 Oscars will now take place on April 25.