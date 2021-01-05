The final set of Jeopardy! episodes featuring Alex Trebek, who passed away in November, began January 4, and the installment kicked off with a special message from the TV personality.

Originally meant to air Monday, December 21, Trebek's moving statement at the beginning of the episode acknowledges the impact of COVID-19 and called upon viewers to put their best foot forward during this season of giving.

"You'll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives. Now today, a different kind of message," Trebek began.

"This is the 'season of giving.' I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones, but today I'd like you to go one step further. I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19," he said.

Above, see the full, heartfelt statement as Trebek calls for kindness. And don't miss the remaining episodes this week leading up to Trebek's last taped episode on Friday, January 8.

