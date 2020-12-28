'Outlander' Season 4 to (Finally) Stream on Netflix

Sassenachs rejoice because Season 4 of Starz's fan favorite series Outlander is heading to Netflix in the new year.

Beginning Wednesday, January 27, subscribers in the U.S. can binge the fourth chapter in Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) love story along with the first three seasons which are currently available. The news was announced via Netflix Queue's Twitter page.

It's been quite a wait for U.S. fans who were granted access to the first two seasons of Outlander in May of 2019. Season 3 has since been added, but it's been nearly two years since Season 4's run on Starz, making its Netflix arrival that much sweeter as fans start 2021 on the right note.

This news comes amid one of the longer Droughtlanders fans have had to endure as production on the show's sixth season was delayed due to COVID-19. Season 5 aired earlier this year on Starz, spanning from February to May.

Season 4 picks up where Season 3 left off as Jamie, Claire, and their cohorts begin to settle into life in North Carolina. Meanwhile, in the 1960s, the couple's daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) continues to foster her relationship with Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin). When certain circumstances take place, differing paths will cross in unexpected ways.

Don't miss it all when Outlander's fourth season arrives on Netflix and stay tuned for any news about Season 5's potential addition to the streaming platform in the future.

