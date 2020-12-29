'The Neighborhood' Gemma's Sister Causes a Stir in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

She's back. Gemma's (Beth Behrs) trouble-making sister Brittany (Deborah Baker Jr.) is shaking up The Neighborhood, but not in a way you might expect.

We have your exclusive first look at the January 4 episode, "Welcome to the Turnaround," in which Brittany claims she's turned a new leaf in life. In the segment, Gemma holds a gathering at her home in support of Brittany's fashion designing pursuits.

Among the guests are neighbor Tina (Tichina Arnold) who brings along a pastor's wife as her plus one for the presentation. "It means so much to me to be able to introduce you to my sister instead of warn you about her," Gemma jokingly says as the gathering kicks off.

Calling Brittney the hottest designer in town, Gemma's helping her sis show off some new pieces. After dedicating the line of garments to Gemma, Brittney unveils what's in her chest of items. Let's just say, Gemma's shocked by what's inside.

Check out the clip above to see how the situation unfolds, and don't miss Dave (Max Greenfield) finally get his wish as he and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) go through an escape room experience in the new episode.

The Neighborhood, "Welcome to the Turnaround," Airs Monday, January 4, 8/7c, CBS