Things are not going so well for the Londoners of Pennyworth this season. With despotic Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng) running the show and most the city under siege, even our charming Alfred (Jack Bannon) shows signs of strain.

Of course, it doesn't help that he's clearly dealing with a case of PTSD following the fatal events of Season 1, which saw his beloved Esme murdered and traitorous Papa Pennyworth (Ian Puleston-Davies) killed — by Alfie's own hand — during a botched assassination attempt on the Queen. To make things worse, someone has managed to swipe the stockpile of cash he hoped would get him and his mum to America.

In this exclusive clip from the first of the back-to-back episodes airing on December 27, Alfie is fittingly visited by the Ghost of Father's Past, who gives his son a prophetic pep talk. And while it's far from comforting coming from the a mangled corpse, the late butler at least leaves the guy with a clue as to who may have made off with his money.

Pennyworth, Sundays, 9/8c, Epix