'Superman & Lois' Boss Previews the Supercouple's Struggles as Parents

After a handful of well-received guest spots on The CW's Supergirl and Arrowverse crossovers, Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) have been promoted to full-time gigs as DC Comics' original supercouple!

Unlike previous incarnations of the Metropolis twosome, Clark Kent and Lois Lane are married and raising two boys with very different personalities, says Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing.

See Also Man of Steel Will Look a Little Different in 'Superman & Lois' The latest Arrowverse series premieres in February 2021 and features a brand new suit for the heroic star.

"We'll explore the struggles and the consequences working parents face and how the time commitments of stressful jobs — like being the Man of Steel and the most famous journalist in the world — have an effect on the family," he says.

Of course, the two also have responsibilities that regular moms and dads don't — such as saving the world from villains like the Stranger (Wolé Parks), a mysterious entity intent on bringing Supes down to Earth. Actually, six feet under it.

Superman & Lois, Series Premiere, Tuesday, February 23, 9/8c, The CW