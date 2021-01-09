'The Witcher's Creator Previews a 'Much Harder Job' for Geralt in Season 2

Could the latest task for Henry Cavill's monster-hunting Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, be even more formidable than slaying beasts? In Season 2 of the fantasy drama, The Witcher (based on the video games and Andrzej Sapkowski's novels), the solitary swordsman "has a much harder job: learning how to be a father figure to a girl he barely knows," show creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich reveals.

The action resumes directly after the finale's brutal Battle of Sodden Hill, between the residents of the Continent and the evil Nilfgaardian Empire.

Having survived a near-fatal run-in with a particularly hungry zombie, Geralt finally has come across Ciri (Freya Allan), the maagical young princess he is meant to protect — and possibly train. Says Hissrich: "Geralt and Ciri find themselves facing the reality of being 'destined' for each other."

While many storylines are being kept under wraps — including the fate of Geralt's true love, the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who vanished into thin air after using her powers against the invading Nilfgaard army — Hissrich does hint at some big developments for our hero.

Fans should expect to not only meet Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), the potentially sadistic mentor who put Geralt through his paces as a youngster, but also visit Kaer Morhen, The Witcher's creepy take on Hogwarts.

The Witcher, Season 2, TBA, Netflix