'Outlander's Sam Heughan on 2020, From Holiday Movies to Binging Reality TV (VIDEO)

For those of you missing Starz's epic romance Outlander, here's a big gift for the holidays.

Star Sam Heughan, who plays 18th century Highlander Jamie Fraser, chats with TV Insider about all things Christmas, from heading home to family, to drinking whiskey (his whiskey, The Sassenach, named after Jamie’s nickname for the love of his life, Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe). And he chats about his new Starz eight-episode series with Graham McTavish, Men in Kilts, an account of the duo's travels through Scotland to explore its history and culture.

Watch the clip above to also learn about his favorite Christmas movies, why he unwinds with 90 Day Fiance, how he hopes 2021 has people acting a bit more "human," and more.