Where We Left Off

San Francisco programmer Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy) — who can see people's inner thoughts revealed via song-and-dance numbers — spent Season 1 of this joyful musical comedy torn between longtime friend Max Richman (Skylar Astin) and coworker Simon Haynes (John Clarence Stewart). Choosing between the two was paused, though, when her loving father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), lost his longtime battle with PSP (progressive supranuclear palsy).

Where We Pick Up

Six weeks have passed, and "Zoey has not heard a heart song since her dad died," says Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist exec producer Austin Winsberg. Cue the family's theme: "Carry On," by Fun. Her abilities do return — as does a certain someone, somehow. Promises Winsberg: "There will be opportunities to see Peter Gallagher this season."

Meanwhile, he adds, Zoey makes a decision about her romantic quandary, and fresh challenges come at the tech company SPRQ Point — like awkward new coworker George (What We Do in the Shadows'Harvey Guillén), who is "desperate to please Zoey."

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 5, 8/7c, NBC