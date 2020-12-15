'What We Do in the Shadows' Harvey Guillen on 2020, From Holiday Flicks to His Favorite TV Moment (VIDEO)

'Tis the season for buying presents (online), drinking egg nog and, finding out what TV celebs are doing for the holidays.

Harvey Guillén, who makes us laugh as "familiar" Guillermo on FX's vampire comedy, What We Do in the Shadows, and will soon be seen in Season 2 of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist in a recurring role — yes, he'll be singing — shares how he's spending the holidays this year, what he's watching, his hopes are for 2021, and more. Check out what he has to say here:

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist returns for season 2 on January 5, 2021 at 8/7c, NBC. What We Do in the Shadows returns for season 3 in 2021.