NBCUniversal Renews 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Through 2023

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios is giving Kelly Clarkson fans something to celebrate in the new year and the next few to come as The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed through 2023.

The Emmy Award-winning hour-long daytime favorite will continue to entertain for years to come. The Kelly Clarkson Show, which currently airs in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations, has been sold into national syndication for its third and fourth seasons.

"One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together," said EVP of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, Tracie Wilson in a statement.

"This wouldn't be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It's easy to see why Emmy voters, critics and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show."

Currently in its second season, The Kelly Clarkson Show continued to carry on with production through the summer despite the pandemic, filming remotely from Clarkson's home until returning to the studio in September. The show has become one of the most watched new talk shows, averaging 1.6 million viewers daily.

Along with her daytime gig, Clarkson continues to lend her musical talents on NBC's competition series The Voice as a coach.

