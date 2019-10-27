14 Most Popular Kellyoke Covers From 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (VIDEO)

Kelly Clarkson sure knows how to get the party started.

The O.G. American Idol champ starts each episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, her daytime talk show, with a “Kellyoke” performance of a classic pop song or a recent hit that shows off her powerhouse pipes.

And these cover versions are just as popular with YouTube audiences as they are with the in-studio crowd. In fact, all 14 of the clips below have attracted more than 200,000 views on YouTube as of the time of this writing, with some even approaching the million-view mark. (Kelly, our lives would suck without you.)

“9 to 5” (Dolly Parton)

Clarkson salutes working women everywhere — and she even gets Steve Carell to shout her name as he did in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

“Sucker” (The Jonas Brothers)

And we’re suckers for that navy blue jumpsuit.

“Bad Romance” (Lady Gaga)



Even most monstrous Little Monster has to admit Clarkson did Gaga proud.

“Chandelier” (Sia)



Points off for not actually swinging from a chandelier, but bonus points for that last note.

”Ain’t No Other Man” (Christina Aguilera)



Aguilera, a guest of The Kelly Clarkson Show that episode, had to have been impressed.

“Believer” (Imagine Dragons)



She makes us a believer!

“Till the World Ends” (Britney Spears)



Britney’s electro-pop anthem gets a jazzy makeover by way of Clarkson’s house band.

“Juice” (Lizzo)



With more than 800,000 YouTube views, Clarkson got the juice!

“Before He Cheats” (Carrie Underwood)



She could key the side of our pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive any time she wants.

“If I Can’t Have You” (Shawn Mendes)



We’re betting some of Mendes’ fanbase found themselves a new celebrity crush.

“Roar” (Katy Perry)



Here’s a fun fact: Perry co-wrote Clarkson’s 2009 song “I Do Not Hook Up.”

“Wrecking Ball” (Miley Cyrus)



Again, points off for not committing to the obvious prop. But that’s our only quibble with this performance.

“Alone” (Heart)



It’s our favorite cover of the song since Kristin Chenoweth’s rendition in Glee.

“If I Could Turn Back Time” (Cher)