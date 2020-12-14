'Bull's Geneva Carr on 2020, from Holiday Plans to Her Favorite TV Moment

TV Insider is catching up with an exclusive list of stars to talk favorite holiday movies, 2020 binge lists, New Year's wishes and more.

While holiday plans may have changed, something that hasn't for Bull's Geneva Carr is her favorite holiday movie.

Her pick, she tells TV Insider, is "It's a Wonderful Life. I watch it every single year. It just gets better and better."

Just as good? Returning to work. "Getting the Bull family back together was absolutely unbelievable and exhilarating," she says, choosing it as her favorite TV moment. And when they opened the season with some musical flair, she says, she especially enjoyed the chance to "be a total cheese doodle."

Watch the video to hear about this and more, from Carr's celebrity crush to how COVID has changed her holidays plans.

Bull, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS