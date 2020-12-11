Celebrate the Holidays With Dr. Pol, Tips for Your Pets & Adorable Dogs (VIDEO)

Pet lovers, Nat Geo WILD's The Incredible Dr. Pol has you covered: The 12 Days of Pol marathon will air December 21 to January 3. It will feature animal stories with new commentary and behind-the-scenes stories from the vet himself in new one-minute shorts.

And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek (above) at the new season (premiering January 2) as a golden retriever puppy comes in to see Dr. Jan Pol for her vaccinations. "She's never been on a leash before," her owner shares. "It's about time," Dr. Pol tells her.

TV Insider, in honor of the marathon, is also exclusively unveiling the veterinarian's six tips for keeping pets healthy and safe in the winter. Scroll down to see which decorations to keep them away from, how to clean a dog's toes after a walk outside, and more.

The new season of The Incredible Dr. Pol will feature new animals, many babies, and the challenges of a global pandemic.

The Incredible Dr. Pol, Season Premiere, Saturday, January 2, 9/8c, Nat Geo WILD