'The Incredible Dr. Pol' Treats Sunburned Pigs in the Season Premiere (VIDEO)

Nat Geo WILD's The Incredible Dr. Pol is gearing up for its Saturday, July 11 return with a fresh batch of animal patients, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

In the new season premiere, Dr. Jan Pol receives a home call about some pigs' strange behavior, and in the clip above, he uses his expertise to come up with a prognosis that may surprise some viewers.

The patients, Voldepork and Ron Swineson, caused concern when they couldn't stand up properly and seemed sluggish. Dr. Pol quickly recognizes the rashes on their backs, noting that they're likely sunburns — yes, sunburns. "Strange as it may seem, but it looks like sunburn," the vet exclaims.

Fans will have to tune in to the new season to see how the doc proceeds with treatment, but the case is just one example of many that he's excited about. "Every day is different and that's what keeps me going," Pol tells TV Insider. "I love the variety, and this season has it all — bunnies, cats, pigs, horses, and calves. We are thankful for our incredible fans who keep tuning in!"

Ahead of new episodes, fans can currently get their fill of the series as Nat Geo WILD airs reruns through the July 11 premiere. Get ready for more fun with the no-nonsense Dutch American veterinarian as he takes viewers on a wild ride packed with dramatic situations and heartwarming moments, including the birth of the doc's first granddaughter, Abigail.

Check out the clip above and don't miss The Incredible Dr. Pol's return this weekend on Nat Geo WILD.

The Incredible Dr. Pol, Season Premiere, Saturday, July 11, 9/8c, Nat Geo WILD