Lindsey Vonn Leads Amazon Prime's 'The Pack,' a Very Good Doggie Competition (Video)

They say every dog has its day, but only the really good ones get their own show. Witness the four-legged friends running amok on The Pack, Amazon Prime Video's new competition series — premiering Friday, Nov. 20 — that sends 12 canines and their human treat-dispensers (aka, owners) around the globe on a series of tests designed to A) strengthen their bonds, and B) earn them so many belly scratches.

Hosted by Olympic gold-medal skier Lindsey Vonn and one of her dogs, her Cavalier King Charles, Lucy, this Amazing Race for the fur-baby set will award the winning duo $500,000 and another $250,000 for the animal charity of their choice. Even better, the show donated $250,000 to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country they visit.

It's pawsome, and so is Vonn, who took some time away from Lucy and her other two dogs to chat about the challenges facing the teams, as well as the fun of hanging with a bunch of animals. We also spoke with Nicole Ellis and Nick Benger, the safety and wellness experts who were constantly on hand to make sure the canine contestants were being taken care of...and believe us, it was truly a dog's life.

As for the competitors, there's a full roster of breeds represented, from a Chihuahua with more power than you'd imagine, to a Schnoodle with a modeling career. Every one of them is a mix of intelligence, adaptability, and adorable that has us begging for more.

Here, two of the teams — author Lucy Riles and Duchess, her Black Lab, and Brian Calvert with his Bluetick Coonhound, Dixie — share the emotional tails, er, tales of how these little ladies came into their lives and continue to add to them. Because, let's be honest, dogs are better than most people even on their best days.

The Pack, Premieres November 20, Amazon Prime Video