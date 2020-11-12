Disney+ Sets 'WandaVision' Premiere Date for Early 2021

Disney+ has finally set a premiere date for its first Marvel Studios series WandaVision. The streamer will launch the title beginning Friday, January 15.

After production delays on various MCU projects due to COVID-19, fans of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) finally have something to look forward to. The first full trailer for WandaVision debuted during the 2020 Emmys broadcast, allowing fans a sneak peek at the genre-bending series after snippets were revealed in a teaser during the Super Bowl earlier this year.

WandaVision blends classic TV with the beloved MCU characters as super-powered beings Wanda and Vision find themselves leading an idealistic suburban life. But not everything is as it seems for the duo, who begin to suspect that something is amok in their perfect little world.

Along with Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision features stars Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris and Kat Dennings, among others. The series is directed by Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones, Fargo), and Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow) serves as head writer.

Other Marvel Studios series planned to launch on the streamer include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as Loki, which have yet to receive premiere dates. Stay tuned for any additional details regarding the WandaVision's arrival as the new year nears, and check out Disney+'s library for other titles in the meantime.

