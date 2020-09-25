Nick Fury Marvel Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson in the Works at Disney+

We're likely about to learn a lot more about the character we got to know as the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The latest Marvel series in the works at Disney+ is one centered on Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, Variety reports. There are no details out yet about what exactly it will be about, but Marvel Studios is set to produce and Kyle Bradstreet will write and serve as executive producer.

This wouldn't be the first time Jackson brought his Marvel character to the small screen. He guest starred in Season 1 of ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which just ended after seven seasons, alongside his MCU costar Clark Gregg (who played Phil Coulson). Jackson has appeared across the Marvel films, most recently in 2019's Spider-Man: Far from Home, starring Tom Holland. At the end of that movie, he was seen in space on a ship with the extraterrestrial shapeshifters, the Skrulls. Could this new series pick up after that or after a future appearance in a film? We'll have to wait and see.

Disney+ already has several Marvel series set to premiere in 2020 and 2021, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. This potential series following Nick Fury joins others in development including one with Orphan Black and Perry Mason star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk.