ABC Orders 'Home Economics' Series With Topher Grace

ABC is looking ahead to Spring 2021.

The network has picked up the single-camera comedy Home Economics to series. It's inspired by writer and executive producer Michael Colton's life.

According to ABC, it "takes a look at the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on."

Home Economics stars Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. McGee, Grace, and Tatro play the siblings. Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Starr Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain also star.

“I never thought about doing another show until I read Michael Colton and John Aboud's amazing script," Grace said in a statement. "Both the characters they created and the amazing ensemble they brought together to play them are a family I just had to be a part of."

Co-creators and writers Colton and Aboud executive produce with Grace, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company. Jason Wang is a co-executive producer. It's a co-production of Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

Home Economics, Spring 2021, ABC