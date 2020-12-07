ABC Orders 6 More Episodes of David E. Kelley's 'Big Sky'

ABC is hooked on Big Sky.

The network has ordered an additional six episodes of David E. Kelley's thriller, bringing its first season to a total of 16. This news comes ahead of its fourth episode, "Unfinished Business," airing December 8.

The series debuted on Tuesday, November 17, with a shocking premiere that ended with Cody Hoyt's (Ryan Phillippe) murder by State Trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch).

That episode's high marks in delayed viewing made it TV's No. 1 new series for the season: 10.8 million total viewers and a 2.50 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, according to ABC. That made it ABC's most-watched and highest-rated debut since The Rookie (October 2018). It's also the only new drama this season to build in its second week among total viewers.

Big Sky is based on C.J. Box's books and follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) — the latter was married to Cody and the former was sleeping with him —as they investigate the disappearance of the Hoyts' son's girlfriend (Natalie Alyn Lind's Danielle) and her sister (Jade Pettyjohn's Grace). The girls, who were taken by a truck driver (Brian Geraghty's Ronald Pergman), aren't the only ones to go missing in that area of Montana.

The series also stars Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, and Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman. In addition to Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton serve as executive producers.

Big Sky, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC